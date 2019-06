Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -Albert Pujols the former Cardinals iconic player will be back in St. Louis!

This weekend the Los Angeles Angels, the team with which Pujols signed a 20-year contract following the 2011 season will play at Busch Stadium on June 21-23.

This is will mark his first appearance at Busch Stadium since the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series. His 11-year run with the Cardinals included 9 All-Star games, 3 MVP’s, and 2 World Series Titles.