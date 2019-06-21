Police release new photos of infant found abandoned in Georgia woods

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have released new photos of Baby India, the newborn girl found abandoned – inside a plastic bag left in the woods – earlier this month.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released the photos as authorities search for the baby’s mother.

Deputies found the child June 6 after a resident called 911 after hearing a baby crying. The child was found along an isolated stretch in the southern part of the county – there is only one home in that part of the woods. The occupants had just returned home from a vacation and were unpacking when they heard what they thought was an animal and went to investigate, Freeman said.

First responders found a near-full term infant female who was in a plastic bag in a wood line off the roadway, police said. The baby appeared to have been born hours before she was found.

Hospital workers temporarily named the unidentified little girl India. Police say she was found healthy and in good condition.

The baby is in the care of the Department of Family and Children Services.

Anyone with information about Baby India or her mother is asked to contact Detective T. Conner at (770) 781-2222, Ext. 5920.