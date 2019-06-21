Missouri faces deadline to decide on Planned Parenthood clinic abortion license

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The license battle over Missouri's only abortion clinic heads back to court Friday.

The deadline a judge set for the state of Missouri to decide whether or not they will renew the Planned Parenthood clinic's license.

Health officials cite safety concerns, including three failed abortions.

Doctors at the clinic reportedly plan to defy state rules requiring two pelvic exams before any abortion. One doctor says the state should not force them to compromise medical ethics in exchange for good patient care.