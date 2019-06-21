Missouri faces deadline to decide on Planned Parenthood clinic abortion license

Posted 8:16 am, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:17AM, June 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The license battle over Missouri's only abortion clinic heads back to court Friday.

The deadline a judge set for the state of Missouri to decide whether or not they will renew the Planned Parenthood clinic's license.

Health officials cite safety concerns, including three failed abortions.

Doctors at the clinic reportedly plan to defy state rules requiring two pelvic exams before any abortion. One doctor says the state should not force them to compromise medical ethics in exchange for good patient care.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.