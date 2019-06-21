× Heat Advisory issued for St. Louis metro area Saturday

ST. LOUIS – A quick burst of heat and humidity will follow Friday’s strong storms. Saturday, temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90°s. These temperatures, combined with high humidity values, mean heat index values will reach the triple digits.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for St. Louis and surrounding counties from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Expect heat indices to climb as high as 105°.

Spending a lot of time outdoors or doing strenuous activities outside may cause heat stress. Also, the elderly and those without air conditioning will be susceptible to these hot temperatures. The interior of cars will reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes.