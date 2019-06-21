Cottleville teacher launches preschool in Haiti, wins $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – A local teacher has won $500 for the influence she’s had on students both locally and abroad.

Not only does Meagan Bradford teach preschool at St. Joseph Catholic School in Cottleville, Mo. but she also helps run a school in Haiti. Crystal Pini, the mother of one of Bradford’s former students, nominated Bradford for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award because she believed Bradford “exemplified what an educator really (was).”

“She works here (in) STL full time as a teacher and also continues to run a school that she started in Haiti,” Pini wrote in her nomination. “She spends her evenings and weekends working on Haiti school items and travels there on her breaks to continue to support their school there. (She’s) such an amazing teacher and we are truly blessed to have her in our family and child’s life!”

Bradford and Pini joined KPLR 11 Friday, June 21, 2019 so that Bradford could receive her $500 check from Weber Chevrolet.

