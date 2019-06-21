× Citizens for Modern Transit to host ” Talking Transit” meeting Friday

ST. LOUIS – Citizens for Modern Transit is scheduled to host a meeting Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Innovation Hall on Duncan Avenue to discuss opportunities to attract businesses near the rail system.

The Panel discussion will also include developers, funders and neighborhood representatives talking about the opportunities for development near transit in the St. Louis market and the benefits to surrounding communities.

The group points out the development of the Cortex District led to Metrolink adding a new station there to accommodate workers.

