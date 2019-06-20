Vaccinations recommended after Union fast food worker discovered with Hepatitis A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, Mo. - The Franklin County Health Department is planning mass vaccinations after learning an employee who works at the Jack in the Box located at the Bourbeuse River Access in Union, Missouri had Hepatitis A while serving customers.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the employee handled food on June 9 and June 10.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, and stomach pain. It's usually spread when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks that have been contaminated. Franklin County health officials have conducted several inspections of the Jack in the Box since the problem was discovered.

Health officials said it is uncommon for restaurant customers to become infected with Hepatitis A due to an infected food handler. However, anyone who consumed food or drinks at the restaurant on June 9 or June 10 is recommended to receive vaccination by June 23 as further protection from becoming ill.

Free vaccinations will be given out at the Franklin County Health Department headquarters at 414 East Main Street in Union on June 21 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Management at the Jack in the Box is cooperating with the health officials. The restaurant remains open.