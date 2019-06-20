× MoDOT reopens one lane of Highway 141 in both directions

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Some relief for drivers who use Highway 141 near Earth City as crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation reopened one lane of traffic in each direction at Sport Port Road.

Earlier this week, Highway 141 was closed to traffic from Creve Coeur Airport Road to Creve Coeur Mill Road due to flooding.

Through a partnership with the levee district and the city of Maryland Heights, pumping efforts helped remove some of the water across the road.