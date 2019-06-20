Maryland Heights officer shot while working a car break-in sting , suspects in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Two police officers were shot at --one was wounded Thursday morning when the officer confronted an armed suspect while working on a car break-in in Maryland Heights.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m at the Bennington Place Apartments located in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive.

The officer approached the suspect they spotted allegedly trying to break into a car, Bill Carson Maryland Heights police chief said at an early morning news conference.

Carson said the officers were part of a special assignment working to curb a recent rash of car break-ins in the Maryland Heights area.

The wounded officer is a 38-year-old man who has been with the department for 8 years. He was taken to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police have taken two suspects in custody at the shooting. Details surrounding the second suspect arrest were not immediately available.

Please stay out of the area of Bennington and Summer house. We are working in active scene and the road is blocked. @ksdknews @FOX2now @KMOV @stltoday @550KTRS @Y98 @kmoxnews — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) June 20, 2019

Per police: Maryland Heights officer shot while investigating car break-ins. Suspects in custody. Officer is stable @fox2now pic.twitter.com/hX54vkWyeE — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) June 20, 2019