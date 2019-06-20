Man threatens to ‘kill every gay person I can’ at St. Louis PrideFest, police say

A Missouri man was arrested after threatening to “kill every gay person I can” at PrideFest in St. Louis, according to court documents.

Edward Terry of Overland, Missouri, was charged on Tuesday with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly sent an email to one of PrideSTL’s parade planners saying he would “come to pride fest with my guns to kill every gay person I can before I kill myself,” St. Louis County Police said.

The manager of PrideSTL contacted the FBI, and authorities tracked the email back to Terry through his cellphone, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Terry told police he created the account using the name of a woman he once lived with, the paper reported.

The suspect presents a risk to the community and his office will ask a judge to have Terry held without bond, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a statement. A hearing is set for Friday.

“We take threats of this nature very seriously, especially in relation to historically marginalized communities that have been victims of violence,” Bell said.

St. Louis’ PrideFest is scheduled for June 29 and 30.

Terry’s bail has been set at $20,000 and is cash only, the paper reported.