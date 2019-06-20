× Dairy Queen offers free ice cream to celebrate the arrival of Summer

Summer officially arrives Friday with the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Now Dairy Queen is making the day just a bit sweeter.

Through the DQ mobile app, you can celebrate the season’s arrival with a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase. Dip options include Dreamsicle – a seasonal favorite of orange and vanilla flavors, and the classic, Chocolate.

To get the free cone you need to download the DQ mobile app and select the coupon. The coupon will be available Friday, June 21, on the app only and will only be accepted at participating locations.

For location information, go to dairyqueen.com.