Big race doubleheader coming to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend

MADISON, Ill. - The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in August is almost sold out! But this weekend, World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison, Illinois, will present its annual NASCAR-ARCA doubleheader on Saturday, June 22. It’s an action-packed one-day show featuring two exciting, big-league races on the Metro East area’s challenging 1.25-mile oval.

WWTR’s sixth annual NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race has a new name: the CarShield 200 presented by CK Power.

Men and women of all ages are competing in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series. Drivers race modified production pickup trucks.

"It's a very good series. Very intense racing," said Chris Blair, executive vice president and general manager of World Wide Technology Raceway. "Everybody here knows they need to get up on the gas pedal because their career depends on what they do in this series."

It's very competitive as well. New teams and drivers are showing up each year with a lot of money to be for drivers and car owners.

"It's always evolving, always changing. You see a lot of interesting things coming on," Blair said.

That makes this weekend's race more thrilling. An additional $50,000 prize will be awarded to the winner.

"Most of these are developmental teams, up and coming drivers, and having that extra boost of winnings can go a long way advancing their career," Blair said.

One of those drivers making a name for himself is Jordan Anderson. He drives the #3 Bommarito Automotive truck and is a team co-owner. He was born and raised in South Carolina but now calls St. Louis his second home. He loves the support he receives here.

"I've been in series for five years now and decided I wanted to take on owner role this season," Anderson said. "It was difficult to get it rolling, we have amazing people behind us and are really hitting our stride."

To honor to the St. Louis Blues, Anderson said he'll have a special decal on his truck paying tribute to their Stanley Cup championship.

Bommarito Automotive Group began as a partial sponsor in 2016 when Anderson needed some help. Now John Bommarito and Chuck Wallis from Bommarito Automotive Group are working hand in hand with Anderon's team.

"He's won over 200 races. He was just looking for the right equipment and right people to support him and this kid is going to have great things happen to him," Bommarito said.

Another St. Louis connection to this weekend's race is Spencer Boyd. He grew up in the area and went to Pattonville his freshman year before moving.

"The truck series is so competitive...lots of older and younger drivers. It's like a huge storm," Boyd said.

The CarShield 200 presented by CK Power will feature an exciting mix of future stars and series regulars, including Matt Crafton, Brett Moffitt, Canada’s Stewart Friesen, Johnny Sauter, and Anderson, a local favorite.

This year, fans get to see two races in one night. The ARCA Menards Series Day to Day Coffee 150 presented by Lucas Oil showcases the stock car racing stars of tomorrow, including Michael Self, Harrison Burton, and Christian Eckes.

Adult general admission tickets for this one-day doubleheader start at $40. Kids 15 and under are free. Spectator gates open at 9:30 a.m. with the first practice session at 10:35 a.m. Qualifying begins at 4:30 p.m., with the ARCA race scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m., followed by the NASCAR race at 9 p.m. The driver autograph session is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be located beneath the main grandstand.

RUMBLE BEFORE THE ROAR PARTY ZONE: WWTR’s new Rumble Before the Roar ultimate pre-race party zone features DJs, the Gateway Girls, special guest appearances, beer Olympics, t-shirt giveaways and entertainment. The party zone opens at 3 p.m. and runs until the green flag is waved for the INDYCAR race. Admission is only $25 and includes a souvenir mug, complimentary beer, and soft drinks and light snacks. The party zone expanse includes WWTR’s all-new cash bar, concession stand, and food truck area. It’s the ultimate way to party with friends before a great night of racing under the lights. Ticket price increases to $30 at the gate. RBTR is open to adults age 21 and older. Race ticket required for entry.

Purchase tickets here.