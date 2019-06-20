Before he was killed, Dallas gunman discussed suicide and was institutionalized, parents tell paper

A man who police say opened fire on a Dallas federal buildingwas possibly suicidal and had spent time in a mental institution, his parents told The Dallas Morning News.

Federal law enforcement fatally shot Brian Clyde on Monday before he was able to enter the Earle Cabell Federal Building, authorities said. No one else was seriously injured in the shooting on the south side of the downtown building housing about 300 federal workers, a prosecutor said.

Clyde’s father, Paul, told the Dallas newspaper Wednesday that he suspects his son “went down there purely for suicide by cop.” He called it a gut feeling and said he didn’t know what might’ve driven his boy “over the edge.”

“We had discussions of suicide thoughts in the past,” he told the paper, explaining the most recent conversation came Saturday.

Bryan Clyde, who had struggled with depression, always told him, “Dad, I will never do it. I will never hurt anybody. I’m good. I’m fine,” the father said.

When Clyde was in the Army, where he served as an infantryman, he was placed for two weeks in a mental institution at a civilian hospital in Louisiana during a Fort Polk training exercise that employed simulated combat conditions, his mother, Nubia Brede Solis, told The Morning News.

He was discharged from the Army five or six months later, in 2017, his mother told the paper.

After the 22-year-old was shot Monday, authorities found he was carrying a rifle and five 40-round magazines, FBI special agent in charge Matthew DeSarno said.

Federal investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to trace the gun’s origin and determine how Clyde obtained it. They’re also working to identify his associates and examine his military record and social media activity in hopes of determining a motive.

Though investigators say he intended to shoot up the federal building, they don’t believe he ever made it inside.

Witness Don Myles told CNN affiliate KTVThe was walking into the courthouse when a group of people ran out and he heard 10 to 15 gunshots in rapid succession. He turned and ran across the street to safety, he said.

“It scared me to death,” he told the station.

Another witness, Herman Turner, told KTVT the gunman was wearing fatigues and his face was covered by a mask.