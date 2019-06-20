‘Avengers,’ ‘Riverdale’ and Lil Nas X lead Teen Choice Awards nominations

The nominations for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards were announced Wednesday and could mean there’s another big night ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

The blockbuster Marvel movie leads the film category with nine nominations followed by “Aladdin” with five.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ getting re-release in bid to dethrone ‘Avatar’

“Captain Marvel,” “Aquaman” and “Crazy Rich Asians” earned four nominations each.

Leading the television category with five nods each are fan favorites “Riverdale,” “The Flash” and “Shadowhunters,” followed by “Arrow” with four nominations.

In the music category this year’s break out hip hop artist Lil Nas X leads with five nominations. Post Malone follows with four.

The following is a full list of nominees:

Choice Action Movie

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Bumblebee”

“Captain Marvel”

“Men in Black: International”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans — “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Hemsworth — “Avengers: Endgame,” “Men in Black: International”

John Cena — “Bumblebee”

Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Avengers: Endgame”

Samuel L. Jackson — “Captain Marvel”

Choice Action Movie Actress

Brie Larson — “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Evangeline Lilly — “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Hailee Steinfeld — “Bumblebee”

Scarlett Johansson — “Avengers: Endgame”

Tessa Thompson — “Men in Black: International”

Zoe Saldana — “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

“Aladdin”

“Aquaman”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shazam!”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovieActor)

James McAvoy — “Dark Phoenix”

Jason Momoa — “Aquaman”

Lin-Manuel Miranda — “Mary Poppins Returns”

Mena Massoud — “Aladdin”

Will Smith — “Aladdin”

Zachary Levi — “Shazam!”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Amber Heard — “Aquaman”

Emily Blunt — “Mary Poppins Returns”

Katherine Waterston — “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

Keira Knightley — “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

Naomi Scott — “Aladdin”

Sophie Turner — “Dark Phoenix”

Choice Drama Movie

“After”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Breakthrough”

“Five Feet Apart”

“The Hate U Give”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Bradley Cooper — “A Star Is Born”

Cole Sprouse — “Five Feet Apart”

Hero Fiennes Tiffin — “After”

Noah Centineo — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Rami Malek — “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Taron Egerton — “Rocketman”

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Amandla Stenberg — “The Hate U Give”

Chrissy Metz — “Breakthrough”

Haley Lu Richardson — “Five Feet Apart”

Josephine Langford — “After”

Lady Gaga — “A Star Is Born”

Lana Condor — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Choice Comedy Movie

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Instant Family”

“Isn’t It Romantic”

“Little”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“The Perfect Date”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Henry Golding — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Kevin Hart — “Night School”

Liam Hemsworth — “Isn’t It Romantic”

Mark Wahlberg — “Instant Family”

Noah Centineo — “The Perfect Date”

Ryan Reynolds — “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Awkwafina — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Constance Wu — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Laura Marano — “The Perfect Date”

Marsai Martin — “Little”

Rebel Wilson — “Isn’t It Romantic”

Tiffany Haddish — “Night School”

Choice Movie Villain

Johnny Depp — “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

Josh Brolin — “Avengers: Endgame”

Jude Law — “Captain Marvel”

Mark Strong — “Shazam!”

Marwan Kenzari — “Aladdin”

Patrick Wilson — “Aquaman”

Choice Drama TV Show

“Good Trouble”

“Marvel’s Runaways”

“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

“Riverdale”

“Star”

“The Resident”

Choice Drama TV Actor

Adam Huber — “Dynasty”

Cole Sprouse — “Riverdale”

Justin Hartley — “This Is Us”

K.J. Apa — “Riverdale”

Oliver Stark — “9-1-1”

Sterling K. Brown — “This Is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actress

Camila Mendes — “Riverdale”

Cierra Ramirez — “Good Trouble”

Lili Reinhart — “Riverdale”

Maia Mitchell — “Good Trouble”

Ryan Destiny — “Star”

Sofia Carson — “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

“Charmed”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

“Legacies”

“Shadowhunters”

“Supernatural”

“The 100”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Aubrey Joseph — “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Bob Morley — “The 100”

Dominic Sherwood — “Shadowhunters”

Harry Shum Jr. — “Shadowhunters”

Jared Padalecki — “Supernatural”

Ross Lynch — “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Danielle Rose Russell — “Legacies”

Ellen Page — “The Umbrella Academy”

Katherine McNamara — “Shadowhunters”

Kiernan Shipka — “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Melonie Diaz — “Charmed”

Olivia Holt — “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Choice Action TV Show

“Arrow”

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

“Gotham”

“MacGyver”

“Supergirl”

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor

Ben McKenzie — “Gotham”

Brandon Routh — “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Brenton Thwaites — “Titans”

Grant Gustin — “The Flash”

Lucas Till — “MacGyver”

Stephen Amell — “Arrow”

Choice Action TV Actress

Candice Patton — “The Flash”

Danielle Panabaker — “The Flash”

Emily Bett Rickards — “Arrow”

Gabrielle Union — “L.A.’s Finest”

Jessica Alba — “L.A.’s Finest”

Melissa Benoist — “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show

“black-ish”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Fuller House”

“Jane the Virgin”

“One Day at a Time”

“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg — “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Anthony Anderson — “black-ish”

Daniel Radcliffe — “Miracle Workers”

Jaime Camil — “Jane the Virgin”

Jim Parsons — “The Big Bang Theory”

Marcel Ruiz — “One Day at a Time”

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure — “Fuller House”

Gina Rodriguez — “Jane the Virgin”

Kaley Cuoco — “The Big Bang Theory”

Nina Dobrev — “Fam”

Sarah Hyland — “Modern Family”

Yara Shahidi — “black-ish”

Choice TV Villain

Adam Scott — “The Good Place”

Cameron Monaghan — “Gotham”

Jon Cryer — “Supergirl”

Luke Baines — “Shadowhunters”

Sarah Carter — “The Flash”

Sea Shimooka — “Arrow”

Choice Reality TV Show

“America’s Got Talent”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“Queer Eye”

“The Masked Singer”

“The Voice”

Choice Throwback TV Show

“All That”

“Beverly Hills, 90210”

“Friends”

“Moesha”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

“The Office”

Choice Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Brett Young

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Choice Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande — “7 rings”

Billie Eilish — “bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui — “Expectations”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) — “ME!”

Katy Perry — “Never Really Over”

Halsey — “Nightmare”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Khalid — “Better”

Shawn Mendes — “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott — “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson — “Two of Us”

Post Malone — “Wow.”

Choice Song: Group

Imagine Dragons — “Bad Liar”

BLACKPINK — “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

5 Seconds of Summer — “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco — “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Why Don’t We — “8 Letters”

Choice Pop Song

Sam Smith & Normani — “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) — “ME!”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Ava Max — “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Choice Country Song

Maren Morris — “GIRL”

Kane Brown — “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett — “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves — “Rainbow”

Dan + Shay — “Speechless”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Zedd & Katy Perry — “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha — “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet — “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) — “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer — “Who Do You Love”

Choice Latin Song

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix] — “Baila Baila Baila”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho — “Con Altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry — “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake) — “MIA”

CNCO — “Pretend”

Nicky Jam & Ozuna — “Te Robaré”

Choice R&B/Hip Hop Song

Meek Mill (feat. Drake) — “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Mustard & Migos — “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee — “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Khalid — “Talk”

Post Malone — “Wow.”

Choice Rock Song

AJR — “100 Bad Days”

Panic! At The Disco — “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Bastille — “Joy”

Imagine Dragons — “Natural”

Cage The Elephant — “Ready To Let Go”

lovelytheband — “These Are My Friends”

Choice Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Choice International Artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Choice Collaboration

BTS (feat. Halsey) — “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith & Normani — “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) — “What A Time”

Choice Ship

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood — “Shadowhunters”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “A Star Is Born”

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo — “The Perfect Date”

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse — “Riverdale”

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan — “Riverdale”

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

Choice Male Athlete

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath

Voting is open via the Teen Choice Awards 2019 site and Twitterthrough Tuesday.

The show will air live from Hermosa Beach, California, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 11.