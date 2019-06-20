Alton teen will survive after bullet pierces colon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. – A 15-year-old remains hospitalized in St. Louis after being shot Wednesday night while playing basketball.

Lakeyshiaa Coleman said her nephew, Ziare Woody, had surgery to repair damage from the bullet to his colon. Doctors were still very concerned about infection.

The talented young basketball player was visiting his cousins and playing hoops in the Oakwood Estate neighborhood Wednesday night.

Kids were playing there again Thursday afternoon, just steps away from where they ran from gunfire about 14 hours earlier.

A car dropped off the gunman, who came from around a building and began shooting, witnesses said.

One boy was running near Ziare, heard one final shot, and Ziare went down, he said. He was shot in his lower back.

“He was down here playing basketball. I heard about five gunshots,” Coleman said. “(The bullets) sounded really close. I thought it was fake, even firecrackers. My nephew came in the house screaming, saying they were shooting outside…at that point, I started screaming, Ziare, Ziare! I couldn’t find Ziare anywhere.”

By Thursday afternoon, there was good news from the hospital.

“Things are just looking up. He’s still here with us, which is my main concern…he is definitely in pain. To bring a gun to where a lot of kids are and just open fire is just senseless, crazy,” Coleman said.

Woody was still hopeful of being able to play basketball at Marquette High School in the fall.

There's no word from police on a suspect or motive. Anyone with information on the shooting should call Alton police.