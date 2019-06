Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Urban League of St. Louis wants to help you get to work this summer. The organization is holding a hiring fair in Florissant June 19.

More than 40 companies will be at the event including BJC Healthcare, Ameren, the Chesterfield Police Department, and Bethesda.

The event will run from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley.