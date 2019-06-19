Urban League of St. Louis hosts job fair at St. Louis Community College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. – At St. Louis Community College – Florissant Valley, the student center was filled with job seekers and employers with positions to fill.

“We have 48 different companies looking to hire on the spot if needed,” said Hollis Whiting, director of employment for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “We have a computer lab next door to my left that they can go in and apply. If they can go in and apply today, there’s a good chance they can get hired today.”

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis holds regular job fairs across the region like its annual June hiring event in north St. Louis County.

“…because they not only help you look for a job, they also can help you financially,” said Regina Massey, a job fair attendee. “Or it can be just empowering you to be a better person.”

Through their programs in communities that are fighting violence, the non-profit organization knows that more jobs equal less crime and more opportunities for everyone.

“You know you’re constantly hearing there are no jobs in the area,” said Sgt. Robert Powell, Chesterfield Police Department. “This sort of debunks that there are no jobs. There are a number of wonderful opportunities here. The Urban League did a really great job of putting this thing together and reaching out to use and we’re glad they did because we feel we got a good few applicants here that applied today.”

And for those that missed Wednesday’s job fair, the Urban League has more on the way like their two-day Urban Expo this August at America’s Center.

“We have job workshops there, resumes, clothing for the job fair or interview,” Whiting said. “Come to our office on Jennings Station Road to get what you need for any job fair or interview.”

And while Michelle Johnson knows that finding a job is a full-time job, she’s got advice for job seekers.

“I want people to know, don’t give up,” she said. “I thought I’d never be one of those statistics of people losing their job. I have faith and believe in God. So just have a positive attitude. If you have a positive attitude that will take you a long way.”