Strong storms expected through Wednesday evening

ST. LOUIS - The dry weather didn’t last long more rain and storms Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms will be around for most of today.  A few strong to severe storms are possible, bringing hail, strong wind gusts, and some heavy bursts of rain.  Highs in the low low 80°s.

Despite recent rains, all rivers continue a slow fall.  There is more water leaving the system than the water flowing in.

 

