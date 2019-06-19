Strong storms expected through Wednesday evening

ST. LOUIS - The dry weather didn’t last long more rain and storms Wednesday.
Scattered showers and storms will be around for most of today. A few strong to severe storms are possible, bringing hail, strong wind gusts, and some heavy bursts of rain. Highs in the low low 80°s.
See the current weather radar here.
Despite recent rains, all rivers continue a slow fall. There is more water leaving the system than the water flowing in.