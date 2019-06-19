Strong storms expected through Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The dry weather didn’t last long more rain and storms Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms will be around for most of today. A few strong to severe storms are possible, bringing hail, strong wind gusts, and some heavy bursts of rain. Highs in the low low 80°s.

Scattered showers and storms Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms are possible, bringing hail, strong wind gusts, & heavy bursts of rain. Temperatures warm into the low 80°s. The stormy weather winds down through the evening but scattered showers linger. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/YvQvAN2o0a — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) June 19, 2019

Storms will increase in coverage today, but the risk for severe weather should hold off until later this afternoon & this evening. #stlwx #midmowx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/djEvk46dbw — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) June 19, 2019

Despite recent rains, all rivers continue a slow fall. There is more water leaving the system than the water flowing in.