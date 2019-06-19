× Store employee sexually assaulted at Florissant business

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Detectives with the Florissant Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday morning while she was getting ready to open the store where she worked.

According to Sergeant Andy Haarmann, a police spokesman, the crime took place between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. at the Five Below store in the 2400 block of N. Highway 67.

The victim told police she was prepping the store ahead of opening for the day. As she opened the back door, she encountered a man who forced her back inside the business. The man physically and sexually assaulted her before running away.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated, Haarmann said.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man in his 30s, standing approximately six-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, black sweatpants, black gloves, with a red bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department’s Bureau of Investigations at 314-831-7000.