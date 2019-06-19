× Stillman group acquires full ownership of St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS – On Wednesday, St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman announced that his local ownership group has acquired the minority interest in the team previously held by Sports Capital Holdings. The acquisition was approved by the National Hockey League at its Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas

Sports Capital Holdings was the holding company of the previous Blues ownership group, which was in place from 2006 to 2012.

Stillman’s group now owns 100 percent of the team. Every member of the existing ownership group will remain in place, with Stillman continuing to serve as Chairman and Governor.

Aside from Stillman, the ownership group includes Jerald Kent, Donn Lux, James Cooper, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, Steve Maritz, Edward Potter, Andrew Taylor, David Steward, Jim Kavanaugh, John Danforth, Christopher Danforth, Jim Johnson III, Scott McCuaig, John Ross, Jr., and Tom Schlafly.