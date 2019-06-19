SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Clare Hospital gains advanced stroke certification

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A thrombectomy is an interventional procedure of removing a blood clot from a blood vessel. If you have an ischemic stroke (a stroke caused by a blood clot in your brain), doctors can sometimes do a procedure called a thrombectomy to remove the clot.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital has been certified by The Joint Commission (TJC) as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. This certification builds upon a previous TJC Stroke Certification as a Primary Stroke Center with an added component recognizing us as a center that performs Endovascular Thrombectomy (EVT) procedures.

Formed by TJC in collaboration with the AHA/ASA, this new advanced stroke certification was created as a response to the need to identify hospitals that meet rigorous standards for performing EVT and providing post-procedural care. This advanced certification puts St. Clare in the top 200 hospitals in the country for stroke care.

“This certification would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of our incredible team of stroke caregivers, led by our Neuro-Interventionalists Drs. Nanda and Kale,” said Tina Garrison, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital President. “This team is truly multi-disciplinary with members from across our organization and focuses on providing the highest quality care to our stroke patients.”

The following hospitals are also recognized by the Joint Commission as Primary Stroke Centers:

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Oklahoma City

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospitals - Madison

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

