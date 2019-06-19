Pujols returns to Busch Stadium this weekend, but he never really left St. Louis

Posted 10:40 pm, June 19, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - The last time he played at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals won their 11th World Series title. For the first time in eight years, Albert Pujols makes his return to St. Louis this weekend. And even though he’s with Los Angeles, Pujols is still making a difference off the field in St. Louis.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.