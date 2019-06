Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - It's a big win for the planned POWERplex development in Hazelwood.

The city council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the final terms of the deal.

The development will go at the nearly vacant St. Louis Outlet Mall.

The revitalization project will be a public and private effort.

The goal is to have many of the new sports venues open by early 2020.

The POWERplex will host more than 180 major sports tournaments, camps, and events for a variety of sports.