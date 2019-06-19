Chesterfield police investigating car break-ins around Topgolf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Police said they are investigating multiple car break-ins in and around Topgolf in Chesterfield.

Tom Rehagen, who went to Topgolf last Tuesday, said someone bashed out his window and broke into his car.

A spokeswoman with Topgolf told FOX 2 they have private security in the lots. But according to Rehagen, staff told him security does not monitor the lots until after 11 p.m. FOX 2 did not see any security vehicles in the parking on Wednesday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Topgolf communications manager Morgan Schaaf sent FOX 2 the following statement:

"Thank you for reaching out. Like any large public parking lot, we have had some incidents. However, we have private security guards patrolling our parking lots. In addition, we partner with local law enforcement and assist with their investigations. In some cases, we allow them to patrol and monitor our parking lots as well. The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance and we work hard to make sure everyone feels comfortable and safe while enjoying their Topgolf experience."

FOX 2 asked Topgolf what hours they have security patrol the lots but our e-mail and calls have not yet been returned. FOX 2 also asked if they have surveillance cameras in the parking lots and have not heard back.

Police said there have been additional car break-ins also in the area but not on Topgolf property.