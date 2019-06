× Cahokia Police Department cracking down on Fourth of July driving violations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cahokia Police Department has announced that July 4 traffic enforcement will focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

The local police department will join the Illinois State Police for increased statewide enforcement efforts.

Important tips to avoid incidents include designating a sober driver, reporting drunk drivers and making sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing their seat belt.