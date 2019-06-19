Teenager shot in Alton while playing basketball, police investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - A teenager was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital Wednesday evening after being shot while playing basketball, Alton police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting took place in the 700 block of Oakwood.

Lakeyshia Coleman, the victim's aunt, said her nephew was with other family members at a basketball court near their home.

Coleman said she heard what sounded like gunshots or firecrackers and that's when another nephew came and told her the teenager had been shot.

The teen's condition was not immediately known but he was rushed into surgery upon arrival at the hospital.

Fox 2/News 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.