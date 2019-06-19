Both directions of Route 141 to close in Maryland Heights due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. - Drivers have been forced to make a U-turn at Route 141 near Earth City because of floodwater in the northbound and southbound lanes.

According to MoDOT, both directions of the highway will be shut down at noon Wednesday between Creve Coeur Airport Road and Creve Coeur Mill Road due to the water seeping over the roadway.

The suggested detour for northbound 141 is to take westbound Page Avenue (Route 364) to Highway 94 or eastbound Page Avenue (Route 364) to I-270. Drivers on northbound 141 will still be able to access Creve Coeur Airport.

Earlier this week, floodwaters began rising on the highway at the intersection of Sport Port Road, forcing crews to close traffic to one lane in each direction. The water has continued to rise since then.