Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly hologram tour coming to Stifel Theatre

ST. LOUIS – Rock ’n’ Roll legends Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly return to the stage on October 23 at Stifel Theatre!

Accompanied by a live band and back-up singers, this cutting edge holographic performance with remastered audio will transport the audience back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy & Buddy’s greatest hits onstage. Performing together for the first time, this once-in-a-lifetime show is sure to make your Rock ’N’ Roll Dreams come true! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st at www.royandbuddy.com.

“These men weren’t just one thing – they were artists in every sense of the word,” said BASE Hologram CEO of Production Marty Tudor. “Like Roy, Buddy has a truly impressive songbook and in many cases, audiences may not have realized he was the one behind so many hits. Part of the beauty of these productions is we get to share the legacy of these performers and remind people the full range of their talent.”

Universally recognized as one of the great music legends and praised by everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Bono, Roy Orbison’s catalog includes such chart-toppers as Oh, Pretty Woman, You Got It, Only The Lonely, Crying, I Drove All Night, It’s Over and In Dreams.

Tickets in the US go on sale June 21, 2019. To purchase tickets or to find more information, please see www.royandbuddy.com.