Overland man accused of PrideFest threat

Posted 6:49 pm, June 18, 2019, by

A 2018 mugshot of Edward Terry

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged an Overland man Tuesday with threatening violence at the upcoming St. Louis Pride Parade.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, parade planners received an email with a threat to “kill every gay person I can…” PrideSTL, the organization behind the parade, contacted the FBI, which then tracked the email account to Edward Terry’s cellphone with the help of local authorities.

Police said Terry had recently been kicked out of his home in Overland and used the name of a woman he used to live with to create the email account.

Terry, 49, was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat. He was jailed on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

