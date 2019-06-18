× Circuit attorney places more officers on exclusion list over troubling social media posts

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office placed 22 city police officers on an exclusion list after a national report revealed they allegedly made racist and Islamophobic social media posts.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said seven of those officers were permanently banned from her warrant office.

Cases in which the other 15 officers were listed as essential witnesses would now be refused and search warrants would no longer be signed or approved.

“After careful examination of the underlying bias contained in those social media posts, we have concluded that this bias would likely influence an officer’s ability to perform his or her duties in an unbiased manner,” Gardner said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not responded to requests for comment.