× Child struck by car in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A young girl was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in south St. Louis.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of California Avenue and Utah Street in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

Police said all parties were at the scene as EMS responded to treat the child. The girl’s injuries were not immediately disclosed.