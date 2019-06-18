× Body pulled from Mississippi River near Jefferson Barracks Park

ST. LOUIS – Fire and rescue crews were called to Lemay Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a person in the Mississippi River.

The St. Louis Fire Department, St. Louis County Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 4:30 p.m. near Jefferson Barracks Park. Their efforts quickly shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission.

A spokesman for the county police said this was the first time they used a drone to help locate a person in a situation that was difficult to navigate.

The St. Louis Fire Department said their marine units were coordinating search efforts to recover a body spotted in the river.

The identity of the individual in the river has not been made public. It’s also unclear how this person ended up in the river.

Fox 2/News 11 will have more on this story as it becomes available.