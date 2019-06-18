Attorney: ‘Gardner is probably the actual target here, not Mr. Tisaby’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After being charged with perjury Monday, the former private investigator for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office gave his side of the story on Tuesday. It appeared to be the first time we’d hear from a man who’d been dodging questions for a year – William Don Tisaby.

Only, Tisaby didn’t show up. However, his attorney and a dozen supporters showed up. They called his indictment a political hit job.

“Ms. Gardner is probably the actual target here, not Mr. Tisaby," said attorney Jermaine Wooten. "Mr. Tisaby has done nothing wrong and he’s not alleging that Ms. Gardner has done anything wrong.”

Tisaby was arraigned Monday for six counts of perjury and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Wooten said his client would not make any deals.

“That’s not even an option here. There’s not going to be any cooperation. This case will not be pleaded," he said. "It’s not going to be a situation where six of these counts will be dismissed and get pleaded down to one count and take probation. We’re going to trial.”