A muddy mess: St. Charles Fourth of July Riverfest Celebration postponed to August

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Area rivers are slowly receding, but not fast enough for some Fourth of July events.

The annual Fourth of July Parade in St. Charles will go on this year, but flooding has forced organizers to cancel the Fourth of July Riverfest Celebration and move it to Aug. 30 and 31, making it a Labor Day Riverfest Celebration.

" The move will hopefully allow Frontier Park along the Missouri River to recover and dry out", a spokeswoman said.

The Jaycee’s Fourth of July Parade will still take place around North Main and Second Street at 10 a.m. The Labor Day Riverfest Celebration will feature live music, carnival rides, food and craft vendors, and fireworks on the night of Aug. 31.

Flooding at Frontier Park forced organizers to move this past weekend’s Pride St. Charles Festival to the grounds of the Family Arena.