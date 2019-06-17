A river of Blues fans flooded the streets of downtown St. Louis for a party and parade 52 years in the making. It had been 49 years since the Blues last played in the Stanley Cup finals, only to lose to Bobby Orr and the Boston Bruins. But this year’s Blues-Bruins rematch would have a different outcome ending with the long awaited victory march down Market Street.
PICTURES: St Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade – part 4
-
PICTURES: St Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade – part 1
-
PICTURES: St Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade – part 2
-
PICTURES: St Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade – part 3
-
Blues Championship Rally preparations underway at the Gateway Arch
-
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Fans gear up for Bruins vs. Blues Game 4 at Enterprise Center
-
-
Blues fan’s bet could be worth $100k if they win Stanley Cup
-
People gather along Market Street ahead of Blues Championship Parade
-
Glorious! Blues advance to first Stanley Cup Final since 1970
-
The Stanley Cup spent the night with Clayton police officers
-
Thousands of Blues, Cardinals fans converge on downtown this weekend
-
-
Bruins best Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup Final opener; Game 2 Wednesday
-
Blues players celebrate Cup win with fans at OB Clark’s
-
Blues to celebrate with St. Louis during Stanley Cup Championship parade this Saturday