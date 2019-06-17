PICTURES: St Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade – part 2

A river of Blues fans flooded the streets of downtown St. Louis for a party and parade 52 years in the making. It had been 49 years since the Blues last played in the Stanley Cup finals, only to lose to Bobby Orr and the Boston Bruins. But this year’s Blues-Bruins rematch would have a different outcome ending with the long awaited victory march down Market Street.

