Megadeth cancels Illinois State Fair appearance after lead singer develops cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Heavy metal band Megadeth has withdrawn from its scheduled appearance at the Illinois State Fair and canceled most of their shows for 2019 due to a throat cancer diagnoses for frontman Dave Mustaine.

The band was set to open musical performances at the state fair on August 9. The Illinois State Fair runs from August 8 to August 18.

Mustaine released the following statement Monday:

“I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon, Dave Mustaine”

People who bought tickets for the concert at the state fair through Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster mobile app will receive an automatic refund back to the card used to purchase the tickets. Anyone who bought tickets through the Illinois State Fair in-person or over the phone will need to fill out and submit a cancellation refund form with the tickets attached. The form can be obtained at the Illinois State Fair box office or online at IllinoisStateFair.info.