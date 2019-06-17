Former investigator for circuit attorney’s office indicted for perjury, evidence tampering

Posted 12:53 pm, June 17, 2019

William Tisaby

ST. LOUIS – The former private investigator for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office was indicted Monday by a former grand jury.

William Don Tisaby, who interviewed former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ mistress during the invasion of privacy investigation, was charged with six counts of perjury and one count of tampering with evidence.

Tisaby pleaded not guilty.

