Florissant to cancel its contract with Meridian Waste over poor service complaints

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Bridgeton-based Meridian Waste will lose its Florissant contract after Mayor Timothy Lowery said enough regarding bad service. The city will end the contract on July 1.

“We've had a lot of problems with Meridian; with their service, waste sitting at the street for many days, and not being picked up,” Lowery said.

Mayor Lowery said this was the best thing for the city.

“My health department spends a lot of time doing the same thing, dealing with complaints about residents about trash not being picked up, sitting there for days not being picked up until following week possibly, or not at all,” he said.

Fox 2/News 11 reached out to Meridian several times Monday for a comment or explanation but they never returned our messages during business hours. Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, a Meridian Waste spokesperson sent us the following statement:

Meridian Waste has always abided by the terms of our contracts and will continue to do so with the City of Florissant. We are a company of professionals who abide by our contracts and are always looking to improve our service and make changes to benefit the environment and the customers’ experience. Florissant’s decision is a surprise as we have been meeting with them on a daily basis to review any service concerns and the first notice we had of this decision is today’s letter. As we transition away from this contract we will certainly abide by the agreement and conduct ourselves in the utmost professional manner. A 13-day transition from one hauler to another is quite an expedited timeframe that has been chosen solely by the City with no coordination with Meridian Waste. However, we commit to begin removing our carts the last week of June starting Monday, June 24th. Residents with any questions regarding the transition should call the City directly at 314-921-5700 Monday – Friday from 8am. – 5pm. Meridian Waste will use this opportunity to re-deploy the available carts and trucks to promote our dual stream recycling campaign among other communities in the marketplace. Dual stream recycling, as opposed to single stream recycling, has proven to clean up the contaminants within the recycling stream as well as give local governments greater financial options to avoid single stream recycling processing fees upwards of $200 per ton. To learn more about the recycling crisis in the marketplace, visit https://www.meridianwaste.com/morecyclingcrisis.

Recently, Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin said too many resident complaints prompted the city to change services August 1. Lowery has told residents not to pay their most recent bill for July, August, and September. Instead, he wants them to hold that money and pay the new provider, which has yet to be determined.

“We're in contract negotiations now, trying to get them to accept our current contract until 2020,” Lowery said. “We're close. Hopefully, within 24 hours, this will be in place.”

Lowery has promised better service for Florissant residents after several attempts to get better service from Meridian Waste.