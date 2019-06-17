Endangered person advisory issued for missing 70-year-old

Posted 12:38 pm, June 17, 2019

George Huber

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Monday morning for a missing 70-year-old.

According to a police spokesperson, George Huber was reported missing from his home in the 6600 block of Ashbury Drive at 7:30 a.m. on June 16.

Police described Huber as a Caucasian man, standing 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 194 pounds, with grey/white hair, blues eyes, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black cargo shorts.

Huber is believed to be driving a dark grey 2011 Honda CRV with Missouri license plates WG1N3T.

Police and family members are concerned Huber may be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information on Huber’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or their nearest law enforcement agency.

