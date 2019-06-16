You Paid For It: Alderwoman Spencer wants public vote over any airport privatization deal

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis alderwoman reintroduces a measure calling for voters to decide any St. Louis Lambert Airport privatization deal the city comes up with.

 

Alderwoman Cara Spencer tried once the last session to pass a similar bill, but it didn't get out of committee. Spencer says she's gained a lot of support since then.

 

Alderwoman Spencer says the airport is the city's biggest asset and voters should have a say what happens to it.

 

It may not be smooth sailing as some aldermen are unsure whether it could stand up to legal challenges.

 

A task force is now looking into whether St. Louis Lambert Airport should be run by a private manager instead of the public entity that runs it now.

