Sports mural at downtown bar finally completed with Stanley Cup

ST. LOUIS - A sports-themed mural painted at a bar in downtown St. Louis was completed Sunday night (June 16) when a recently won trophy was added to the wall.

Seven years ago, artist Aerin Soroka was commissioned to paint a mural inside Hair of the Dog (1212 Washington Ave.) in downtown St. Louis. The mural pays tribute to St. Louis sports and other teams beloved by the bar owners.

However, without a hockey championship to claim, Soroka could only paint a silhouette of the highly coveted Stanley Cup. The words "Coming Soon" painted over the cup have taunted fans through the years.

Some fans and patrons worried she had jinxed the team, but it was all in good fun. After all, Soroka found Hair of the Dog shortly after she moved to St. Louis, and she said the friends she made there became like family.

"That is what this bar is about," said Soroka. "Everyone here is like friends. We all know each other. It's kind of like Cheers."

Her work can be seen all throughout the bar, from the walls to the tables. After the Game 7 victory, Soroka, a lifelong hockey fan, said she was thrilled to finally finish her painting.

"It's long overdue. It means just about the world to me," she said.

Dominic Bruening, the bar's owner who is also a Blues season ticket holder and lifelong fan, agrees.

"I'm so happy," said Bruening adding he is glad the season is over because the anxiety was getting to be too much to handle.

Since returning from Boston, the Blues have been taking Lord Stanley on a tour of St. Louis, parading it down Market Street, and visiting bars and fans across the metro.

If the Blues and the Cup want to swing by Hair of the Dog to see the finished mural, Bruening said they have an "open invitation, for sure."