3 people fatally shot, at least 12 others wounded in multiple shootings in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Multiple shootings have kept St. Louis City police busy this weekend where three people were shot and killed and at least a dozen others are wounded.

Police say the violence began late Friday night when detectives found the body of a man in his 20s. The man had been shot multiple times in a vehicle parked in the 3100 of Chippewa in South St. Louis. There are no reports on any arrests in the killing.

The violence continued Saturday morning. Officers say a 70 -year-old man was shot and killed at an auto repair shop on West Florissant around 9:30 a.m. A woman in her 40s was also shot and injured.

Two hours later, police responded to another shooting. Another person was shot and killed, and two others wounded in the 4600 block of Richard Place in the city's Penrose neighborhood. Police say the suspects in this shooting are still out there.

Early Sunday around 1 a.m., police responded to the 4500 block of Davison near Bircher in North St Louis where they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was transported to a hospital and her condition is unknown at this time. The circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released.

Seven minutes later, investigators responded to the 1500 hundred block of Washington Avenue in Downtown St. Louis where an eyewitness says someone opened fire on an entertainment business that had about 100 people inside. A woman is in critical condition and two more males were wounded in this shooting. Police are looking for those responsible for that shooting.

The latest shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when three people were shot near South Tucker and Clark in what police are calling a drive by shooting. The victims’ conditions are currently unknown.

Police say they are looking for several male suspects. Anyone with information about any of these shootings should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).