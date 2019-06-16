× 2 killed in wrong-way accident on I-55 in central Illinois

NEAR FARMERSVILLE, IL – Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle accident involving a Megabus overnight Sunday.

Just after 12:30 am, Illinois State Police responded to a crash on I-55 southbound, just north of Farmersville, Illinois.

Police say a silver Chevrolet driven by 36-year-old Dannean Royston of St. Louis was traveling northbound I-55 in the southbound lanes and a silver Nissan driven by 54-year-old Cheryl True of Maryville, IL. was traveling southbound in the southbound lanes. The two cars crashed in a head-on collision.

Police said the silver Nissan spun sideways, sideswiping a Freightliner truck and a black Nissan. Then, a Megabus, with 54 passengers hit the silver Nissan.

Royston and True died at the scene.

The driver of the Megabus was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, along with 5 passengers with minor injuries.

The Illinois State Police accident reconstruction unit is investigating the incident.