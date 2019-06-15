× Triple shooting leaves one dead in North City

ST. LOUIS – A triple shooting has St. Louis police department homicide detectives searching for suspects. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Richard Place Saturday morning just before 11:30 am in the Penrose neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Police say two females were shot along with one male victim. One female victim suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and arm, while the other female victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The male victim died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.