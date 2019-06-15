St. Louisans still celebrating Blues Championship following victory parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louisans and many others gathered to celebrate the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

“Oh, there’s no chance the party ends. We’re gonna be here all night and we’re gonna make sure the Blues stay number one in the city,” said Christian Schmidt

Many are out celebrating Saint Louis Blues Day and the party started with the parade.

“It was a blast. Everybody was so excited and just so happy to be a part of it. I really liked that the Blues players made us feel like we were all a part of it which was wonderful,” said Amber Ford.

On some streets of St. Louis you can still see the signs of the large crowds, but cleanup is nearly finished over at the Arch Grounds where the rally was held.

“We were here when they won the Western Conference and when they won the Stanley Cup. There were zero arrests. I feel like Midwest folk, we don’t have to tear up our town to celebrate,” said Matt Fitz.

Many say St. Louis Blues Day was a long time in the making.

“I have so many family members who have passed that dreamed of this day and did not get to see it. We’re here celebrating for them and for us and for St. Louis,” said Jerri Grommet-Murphy.

Megan Voypick says, “Honestly the city needed this. We loved this. It was so much fun. It was so eye-opening to see everyone come together for this stuff. Absolutely amazing.”