People gather along Market Street ahead of Blues Championship Parade

ST. LOUIS – Last minute preps are underway for the Stanley Cup Championship Parade in Downtown St. Louis, where 500,000 people are expected to attend.

If you are heading down to secure your spot along the parade route, here’s what you need to know:

Coolers are allowed, but no glass bottles

Parade starts at noon at 18th and Market

Rally with the team at the arch grounds after the parade

Everyone must go through a security checkpoint to get to the rally

Live parade coverage will be on Fox 2 and Fox Sports Midwest from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The U.S. Open will begin at 11 a.m. on Fox 2, then switch over to KPLR 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.