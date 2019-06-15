× Minnesota 4-year-old takes great-grandfather’s SUV to buy candy

BLAINE, Minn. – A four-year-old with a powerful sweet tooth reportedly took his great-grandfather’s car over a mile to a Speedway in search of candy, KMSP reported.

Sebastian managed to navigate through rush hour traffic in his great-grandfather’s Hyundai Santa Fe Tuesday morning, police said.

KMSP said the boy used a walker to reach the keys on a hook and then took off to the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw Sebastian – barely able to peer over the steering wheel, driving erratically at about 15 miles per hour. Police quickly met him in the Speedway parking lot.

According to KMSP, Sebastian dinged the SUV on a tree and left part of its bumper at a neighbor’s house. Despite this and the fact Sebastian was not wearing a seatbelt, nobody was injured on the boy’s joy ride.

Now, the family said they will be keeping keys locked up and keeping a much closer eye on Sebastian.