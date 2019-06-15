× Kampsville Ferry reopened with temporary access

KAMPSVILLE, IL – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Department of Transportation have opened temporary access to the Kampsville Ferry from 5 am to 9 pm starting Sunday, June 16th. IDOT is planning to operate 2 ferries to provide access to Calhoun County for emergency services, residents, and aid in flood recovery.

Due to the temporary nature of the connection, motorcycles and truck with a gross weight over 25 tons with not be allowed on the ferries.

Extensive signage has been placed to guide motorists along the temporary routes:

When departing the Ferry in Greene County, traffic will be diverted from IL 108 onto 1000E. Traffic will then be directed to Ruby Lane/325SW and Eldred-Hillview Road back to IL 108.

To approach the Ferry from Greene County, traffic will divert from IL 108 on to Eldred-Hillview Road. Traffic will then be directed to Ruby Lane/325SW and SW900 back to IL 108 near the Ferry landing.