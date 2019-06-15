‘I got a little getting even to do’: O.J. Simpson is on Twitter, and his first tweet is somewhat puzzling

LAS VEGAS – O.J. Simpson is officially on Twitter, and he seems to want to set the record straight.

His Twitter biography is simple and straightforward: “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.”

“Hey Twitter world,” Simpson begins cheerfully in his first post – a video. He already has over 267,000 followers.

The Juice tweeted a 22 second video in which he said he knows there are a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, but @TheRealOJ32 is the real deal.

“You’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” he said.

The former NFL star’s only tweet is already pinned to his profile; it has been retweeted over 20,000 times and liked over 62,000 times.

Thousands of comments and memes referencing the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman 25 years ago have already been left on the tweet.

“It should be a lot of fun,” Simpson said. “I got a little getting even to do. So God bless, and take care.”